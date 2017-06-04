This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with great Lite Rock! Monday, wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Six Flags New England home of the new Joker 4-D Coaster!

You’ll also win a pair of tickets to the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell courtesy of Thomaston Savings Bank!

7:40 Show Me The Goodies –

You’ll win a pair of tickets to the Price is Right Live October 18th 7:30pm at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. Play classic games from television’s longest running and most popular game show LIVE on stage and win prizes including appliances, vacations and possibly a New Car! Tickets for the Price is Right Live go on sale June 12th through Palatheaterct.org… but you can win them now if the Price is Right!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to see the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles this Sunday at 1pm in Yankee Stadium with complimentary transportation from Post Road Tours… tickets are still available by calling 860-644-3484 or 800-848-0223!

You’ll also win mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Tuesday don’t miss a fascinating new product with Try It Tuesday at 6:40 then listen after 8:00 it’s Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut presented by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday, don’t miss the Song Secret after 8:00.

Thursday we’ll have Susan Linker from Our Companions as our guest!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Tickets are on sale now for The 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter starring Jay Leno October 13th and presented by Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital . Get yours at http://www.Bushnell.org

It’s going to be a great week!