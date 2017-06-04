Spotlite: Hartford Riboff 2017 MARC/Pegasus Wings Program

Guy Neumann, Founder/President of The Hartford Riboff discussed The 8th Annual Rib Off Contest’s goal to raise at least $25,000.

Tysha Wiggins from Pegasus Wings Program and Candice Aust from MARC Community Resources joined Guy Neumann to discuss all the great thing that their programs will do the the money received.

Hartford Riboff 2017 takes place on June 17th at Hartford-Brainard Airport. If you’d like to purchase tickets in advance CLICK HERE HARTFORD RIBOFF 2017

The beneficiaries of this year’s proceeds are:

Pegasus Wings Program – Pilot Training Fund, created specifically to enable inner city high school students, and/or those living below certain income levels, to launch a career in aviation. The Pegasus Wings Program Pilot Training Fund will start students on this path with flying lessons geared towards earning a pilot’s license, with the plan of securing this license by the recipients’ high school graduation date. http://www.pegasusaircharter.com

AND

MARC Community Resources is an affiliated chapter of The Arc, the largest national volunteer-based organization devoted solely to advocacy on issues pertaining to individuals with I/DD (intellectual and developmental disabilities) and their families. MARC is also proud and grateful to be the recipients of a Middlesex United Way grant that supports their Adult Leisure Program and outreach and advocacy efforts. https://www.marccommunityresources.org/

Hartford Riboff 2017 MARC/Pegasus Wings Program