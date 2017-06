If you’re having trouble deciding on which sweet treat you’re craving I just might have found a solution. This recipe is WAY easier than I thought it would be! I’ve scrolled past it before and honestly it looked too pretty, I assumed I didn’t have the time to put into it, I was wrong.

Cut out a few steps by using regular boxed pancake mix and you can have breakfast for dinner on the table in no time and everyone will think it took way longer! Click here to check out the recipe!