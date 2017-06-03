Beth’s Delilah Dilemma

This Delilah Dilemma is from Beth. She is divorced because her husband cheated on her. She went on-line and now has 4 guys who are interested in her. Uh oh! She asks Delilah’s help. Listen below.

