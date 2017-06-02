*****It’s a BIG Community Weekend with WRCH… Join Christmas Wish CT Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford for Muscle Walk for MDA of CT. Registration is at 10:00 with the walk beginning at 11. CLICK HERE to donate to our Walk Team.

Then Sunday, join Mike & Joan and the Banana Bike Team for Bike MS at the Griffin Center in Windsor The 100 mile ride begins at 7am. 50, 25, 10 and a family ride follow with the day wrapping up with lunch! CLICK HERE to donate to our bike team.*****

MUSIC:

Mohegan Sun BBQ Fest this weekend PLUS The Weeknd at Mohegan Sun Arena Friday at 7pm. Tickets $69 & up. Ambrosia plays the Wolf Den in a FREE Show Saturday at 8pm and Lou Christie comes to the Wolf Den Sunday at 7pm. 860-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Dig the Blues? Don’t miss John Mayall Saturday 8pm at Infinity Hall in Norfolk. Tickets $XX. 866-666-6306 or http://www.infinityhall.com.

Mickey Dolenz from the Monkees comes to the Kate in Old Saybrook Sunday 7pm. Tickets $85. 877-503-1286 or http://www.thekate.org

Candy Dulfer & Grace Kelly play the Lyman Center on the campus of Southern CT State University Friday at 8pm. Tickets $35. www.lymancenter.org or 203-392-6154

Bring the kiddies to the Hartford Symphony Orchestra Instrument Petting Zoo Saturday 10am at the Connecticut Historical Society in Hartford. Kids can get up close and personal with Oboes, Clarinets, Tubas, Chellos and more! The event is free. www.chs.org

Balladeer Dan Ringrose croons 70’s tunes plus Irish and Scottish songs Sunday 2pm at St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish in Unionville. All donations benefit the Alzheimer’s Foundation. The event includes a wine & cheese reception!

THEATER:

“The King & I” concludes Sunday at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $35 & up. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

“Thoroughly Modern Millie” continues at Goodspeed Opera House running through July 2nd. Tickets start at $29. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“The Cemetery Club” opens at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin and runs through June 24th Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.CTCabaret.com

“Heartbreak House” starts at Hartford Stage and finishes June 11th. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

“Fade” runs through June 30th at Theaterworks Hartford. www.theaterworkshartford.org or 860-527-7838

Hollywood at the Bijou film series features Classic Chillers “Mark of the Vampire”(1935) plus “Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman”(1942) starring Bela Lugosi, Lionel Barrymore & Lon Chaney Jr.. They will be preceded by classic cartoons and “Flash Gordon” with Buster Crabbe Friday at 7pm & Saturday at 1 & 7pm at The Bristol Historical Society – 98 Summer Street, Bristol. $3.00 donation – all ages – refreshments and popcorn also available. Proceeds benefit the non-profit organizations – “The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum” and “The Bristol Historical Society” 860-583-6309 or http://www.preservehollywood.org

The Southington Drive-In Summer Season is underway! Enjoy Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Saturday. Gates open at 6pm, 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. Movies begin at Sunset. Southington residents pay $10 per car. Non residents $15. Each week features a Neighbor Night where those residents also are admitted for $10 – this Saturday it’s Bristol. Tune radios to 89.9 for the Movie sound! Cash Only!

EVENT:

St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Hartford hosts the 45th Annual Greek Festival Friday 11a-11p, Saturday 11a-midnight and Sunday noon to 5pm. enjoy authentic Greek food, Live Music, Dancing, A Greek Coffee House and church tours! Admission is free. 860-956-7586 or http://www.stgeorgecathedral.org

Celebrate with Cancer Survivors and their caregivers at Relay For Life in Haddam/Killingworth, Manchester, Naugatuck, New Fairfield, Suffield, Plainville, Norwich, Waterbury, Wilton and Southington this Weekend. 800-227-2345 or http://www.relayforlife.org

Can’t get enough fireworks? Wethersfield Cove gets the jump on everyone with Fireworks Saturday. The afternoon begins at 5pm with food vendors and a DJ. Fireworks begin at 9pm and last about 25 minutes. (Rain Date 6/10)

The 30th Annual Connecticut LGBT Film Festival runs Friday through Sunday at Cinestudio, Trinity College, Hartford. www.outfilmct.org

Art in the Park Manchester is Sunday from 10am to 4pm, rain or shine. The outdoor festival is set in the picturesque Center Memorial Park surrounding the Mary Cheney Library at the intersection of Main Street and Center Street in Old Manchester. Artists of all types are welcome including those producing original painting, sculpture, photography, wood, digital art, handmade jewelry, ceramics, fiber arts, mixed media etc. Proceeds from AITP go to Young @ Art CT, a non-profit organization bringing art to young people.www.youngatartct.org or 860-560-1100.Don’t miss a Classic Car Show at The American Inn, 802 College Highway, Southwick Massachusetts Saturday 9am to 2pm. Free Spectator parking, 50/50 Raffle to Benefit Southwick Food Pantry. Music, Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Chips, Soda, Ice Cream. 413-569-1945

This Sunday between 1p-4p come see the largest train layout in New England in action at Time Machine on Hilliard Street in Manchester.

Are you ready to try Yoga? Yoga in the City takes place every day except Friday in Hartford for FREE! The Vasu Tribe Studio of Hartford offers free outdoor Yoga weeknights at 5:30 Monday & Wednesday in Bushnell Park, Tuesday and Thursdays in Elizabeth Park. Saturday in Pope Park and Sunday in Colt Park are at 10am. All levels welcome now through October 9th.

The Newington Big K Flea Market is back Sundays 8am to 2pm at Market Square through June 25th. This year is the 25th Anniversary! Admission is $1. Up to 70 vendors each week. $15 for vendor space. Run by the volunteers of the Newington Kiwanis Club and benefiting local charities. 860-594-4495.

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org