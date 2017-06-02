This Weekend At The Box Office

June 2, 2017 7:00 AM By Leia

Another rainy weekend headed our way, only so much to do when that happens! Time to go catch a great movie! This weekend there are two brand new movies hitting theaters, and still plenty more if you’ve been meaning to get out and see one.

Some movies are best seen in theaters, Wonder Woman just might be one of those movies. Whether you remember the original or you’re excited about the new one, this looks great. Captain Underpants has finally arrived too if your kids have been fans of the books! Check out the newest trailers right here!

