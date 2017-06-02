The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And On Line

June 2, 2017 2:00 PM By Jim Brickman

Show Preview:

Jim Brickman inviting you to join me on the Jim Brickman show Saturday from 6am till ten.  So what messages could you be sending without even realizing it it?  It could be a look or maybe a blink.  And if you’re working out and eating right and can’t lose weight…. could be you’re stressed!  Plus I’m joined by a co-host this weekend, UK Superstar known as “The People’s Voice” Russell Watson coming across the pond to join me and the B team to play Name That Tune and co-host.  We’re going to talk Royal Family and The British Invasion.  Good stuff this weekend on the Jim Brickman show on the air and on-line at wrch.com

