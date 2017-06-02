Quirky Roadside Attraction In CT… Perfect Summer Day Trip

June 2, 2017 1:19 PM By Joan Dylan

Roadsideamerica.com put out their top 50 roadside attractions list and guess what town made the list? Uncasville Connecticut. Yep, this little town features the closest thing to Jurassic Park you will find. It is called Wells Dinosaur Haven and it is in Jeff Wells yard in Uncasville. You see, Jeff loved the idea of building dinosaurs but there was a problem. Jeff knew nothing about building dinosaurs. Did that stop him? no,  Jeff wells had a dream and some artistic background and wow did he succeed. You can bring the whole family and have a fabulous day trip and see lots of enormous dinosaurs! Click here for link.

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join Us for Christmas Wish Ohana Luau

Listen Live