Quirky Roadside Attraction In CT… Perfect Summer Day Trip

Roadsideamerica.com put out their top 50 roadside attractions list and guess what town made the list? Uncasville Connecticut. Yep, this little town features the closest thing to Jurassic Park you will find. It is called Wells Dinosaur Haven and it is in Jeff Wells yard in Uncasville. You see, Jeff loved the idea of building dinosaurs but there was a problem. Jeff knew nothing about building dinosaurs. Did that stop him? no, Jeff wells had a dream and some artistic background and wow did he succeed. You can bring the whole family and have a fabulous day trip and see lots of enormous dinosaurs! Click here for link.