Lisa In New Britain Turns To PillowTalk To Support Best Friend

June 2, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Lisa from New Britain has a best friend by the name of Lisa who is from Windsor. And she knows two other Lisa’s also from Windsor. When they all get together there are “four Lisa’s in the house.” They all lost a good bartender friend that they call “Pez” recently. Lisa from New Britain called PillowTalk with a special dedication to show her support for her best friend in her time of need.

Lisa from New Britain told me what “Lisa Lisa days” are all about, remembered good times and filled me in on what she was doing while listening to PillowTalk on Friday night. Lisa was in a Stevie Nicks frame of mind.

Dedicate a song or send out a love message to someone you care about from 8 until midnight on PillowTalk.

