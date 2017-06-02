Flashback Friday: 1967 – Sgt. Pepper Turns 50!

June 2, 2017 3:10 PM By Chuck Taylor

It was 50 years ago today (June 2, 1967) that the Beatles released their classic album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band here in the United States.

On the same day,  Luis Monge was executed in Colorado‘s gas chamber.  It was the last pre-Furman execution in the United States.

Meanwhile in West Berlin, Germany, protests against the arrival of the Shah of Iran turned into riots, during which Benno Ohnesorg was killed by a police officer. His death resulted in the founding of the terrorist group Movement 2 June.

 

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for June 3, 1967:

#5 – The Mamas & The Papas – Creeque Alley

#4 – Engelbert Humperdinck – Release Me (And Let Me Love Again)

#3 – The Happenings – I Got Rhythm

#2 – The Young Rascals – Groovin’

#1 – Aretha Franklin – Respect

 

Listen Live