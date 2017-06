Trans-Siberian Orchestra, known for their elaborate Christmas shows, was founded in 1991 by 61-year-old Paul O’Neill. O’Neill was found dead in his hotel room in Tampa on April 5th. Earlier this week, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner revealed the cause of death.

The report stated that, “O’Neill died of intoxication by methadone, codeine, diazepam and doxylamine. He also suffered from hypertensive cardiovascular disease.”

Officials indicated their were no signs of foul play.