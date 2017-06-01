Meet Brody! This handsome 6-year-old Hound mix is an easygoing, social, and mellow pup who is so ready to find his forever home. Brody is exceptionally dog social and has made many new buddies at our Sanctuary. He is great with adult visitors and is a happy, healthy, well-mannered pup. Brody would do best in an adult household or one with teenagers, as he has decided that little humans are not for him! Brody loves taking long walks, playing with his friends, and spending time loving up on his people. For more information about this awesome pup, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org