Le Tote Favorite Clothes Delivery Service

I have tried out a lot of different box delivery services such as stitch fix, Blue Apron and a few others . Here is my favorite for value and ease of ordering and paying.

Le Tote is my fav by far. This is a real fresh spin on a clothes styling system. Unlike Stitch Fix… with Le tote, you pay 39 bucks a month and they style your outfits which are rushed to you. You wear what you like, for as long as you like, and return them and get a box back the next day with more cool stuff designed just for you! If you like one of the pieces in your box and want to buy it you get it at a discount for being a member and the prices are really good. If you like all the pieces and buy the whole Tote, you get the next month free. Here’s a link