Four Words To Remember When Grilling This Summer

June 1, 2017 9:10 PM By Dean Richards

There’s nothing quite as delicious as eating your favorite food cooked on the grill outdoors. Whether it’s hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, fish, grilled vegetables or anything else you can imagine, it’s something tasty to look forward to when the warm weather arrives.

Enjoy a positive experience from start to finish by being mindful of these helpful tips when handling food, preparing food, cooking food and keeping food at the right temperature so that food born illnesses can be prevented while you are having fun in the sun.

Spending less than three minutes with this video from the USDA will help you stay safe when cooking by keeping some key words and concepts in mind.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join Us for Christmas Wish Ohana Luau

Listen Live