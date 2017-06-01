Four Words To Remember When Grilling This Summer

There’s nothing quite as delicious as eating your favorite food cooked on the grill outdoors. Whether it’s hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, fish, grilled vegetables or anything else you can imagine, it’s something tasty to look forward to when the warm weather arrives.

Enjoy a positive experience from start to finish by being mindful of these helpful tips when handling food, preparing food, cooking food and keeping food at the right temperature so that food born illnesses can be prevented while you are having fun in the sun.

Spending less than three minutes with this video from the USDA will help you stay safe when cooking by keeping some key words and concepts in mind.