Tile: Tiny Solution Huge Peace Of Mind

This is so cool! It is a little tile called TILE and it goes with this app that does more then just locate your lost keys, phone and other items.

Ring lost items from your phone. If your Tile is within the 100-foot Bluetooth range, it will play a loud tune until you find it. Can’t find your phone? Double press any one of your Tiles to make your lost phone ring—even on silent. So what if YOU cannot remember the last place you had your lost item….if you always keep the app running in the background, Tile will automatically remember the last time and place you last had your item so you know where to start looking. If your item isn’t where you last had it, select “Notify When Found” in the app and when any device in the Tile community simply passes by your missing item, you’ll automatically be notified of its most recent location. This feature works 100% anonymously and automatically to protect your privacy.

Every app updates the location of each Tile device it detects. With more than 8 million Tiles sold and over 2 million items located every day, The Tile network is the largest, fastest and most powerful lost and found community in the world.