State Police Memorial Day Crackdown

May 31, 2017 3:46 PM By Chuck Taylor

If you did any traveling over the Memorial Day weekend, you likely noticed Connecticut’s finest were out in full force. And they did more than act as a deterrent for any would be law breakers, they busted quite a few, too. For example, state troopers handed out citations for:

  • Speeding – 719 tickets
  • Seat Belt – 668
  • Unsafe Lane Change
  • Talking on Cell Phone
  • Texting
  • Following Too Closely

In total, 2,658 violations were handed out to motorists. State police also made 31 arrests for driving under the influence, and investigated 302 accidents. Two of those crashes involved 3 fatalities.

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join Us for Christmas Wish Ohana Luau

Listen Live