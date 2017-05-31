State Police Memorial Day Crackdown

If you did any traveling over the Memorial Day weekend, you likely noticed Connecticut’s finest were out in full force. And they did more than act as a deterrent for any would be law breakers, they busted quite a few, too. For example, state troopers handed out citations for:

Speeding – 719 tickets

Seat Belt – 668

Unsafe Lane Change

Talking on Cell Phone

Texting

Following Too Closely

In total, 2,658 violations were handed out to motorists. State police also made 31 arrests for driving under the influence, and investigated 302 accidents. Two of those crashes involved 3 fatalities.