Record Setting PLINKO Win

Now, We LOVE Plinko at the LITE.

When the station is out and about , we play a Plinkoesque game with you guys to try and win prizes.

The real Plinko on the Price is Right was the craziest Plinko in the history of Plinko.

This dude goes bananas ( I did too just watching) after setting a new Plinko record on last week’s The Price Is Right.

His name is Ryan and he set a new all-time record for Plinko!

It happened like this:

Bid $1 and won

Got to play Plinko

Got all the pieces

Hit $10000 THREE TIMES

$31,500 from five chips, and he completely lost his mind!!

I would too!

Check out the video!