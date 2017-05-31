Dads, Grads, And Secret Admirers

May 31, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Workplace relationships can be difficult. You may want to share your feelings with the object of your affection but not the whole office. The other side of that is that if things don’t work out, things can get awkward in a hurry. Unless certain ethical protocols are followed respectfully, a lot could be at risk. Personally I made a rule for myself fairly early on in my career which I have followed pretty much consistently: Don’t go there. That’s not for everyone however.

One PillowTalk listener was willing to take the leap on Wednesday night. A “secret admirer” from Wallingford reached out to a co-worker named Emily. The “secret admirer” wanted to send Emily a message: “Thanks for brightening my day every time I see you at work.” Sinatra gets the message across smoothly.

Carlos in Meriden wanted to provide hope to everyone listening who may be down on themselves. He also wanted to send love to his family, namely his wife Rachel and his son Joel. He loves them and says, “Always have hope.”

Congratulations to “Tater” in Morris from his friend Wendy in West Cornwall upon graduating from Oliver Wolcott in Torrington with best wishes for future success.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join Us for Christmas Wish Ohana Luau

Listen Live