Try It Tuesday: The Naked Truth Sea Greens Smoothie

May 30, 2017 7:00 AM By Allan Camp

This product is a “Smoothie” made with a blend of sea greens, celery, strawberry and orange.  It’s is made by “The Naked Truth”.   On the label it says there is also apple juice, banana puree,coconut water, passion fruit juice and spirulina and dulse (which are the sea greens).  it comes in a 15.2 Oz bottle and has 240 calories.  No fat or cholesterol and 50 mgs of sodium.  24% potassium and 18% or 55g Carbohydrates. Also says it contains vitamin A & Iodine…..

Down The Hatch!   Listen to the podcast below.

