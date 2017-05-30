Texting Codes Your Teen May Be Using…And When To Worry

May 30, 2017 4:13 PM By Chuck Taylor

Teen behavioral experts say, when looking at what your teen is texting, it’s also important to note the context. One former data scientist pointed out in one study, “GNOC was typed a massive 4,384 times on Android phones in the U.S. in 2016.” Brandon Wirtz, now the CEO of artificial intelligence and machine-learning service Recognant added that, “In 1,986 of those times the next word was ‘means,” — suggesting people were curious about the lingo but not acting on it.

 

Brian Bason, CEO of Bark, a safety app parents and teens download that monitors sites and services teens use for red flag words and the context they’re using them in, says that’s why it’s so important to add context and conversation to the shorthand teens use. He says spying on kids’ conversations simply does not work, but a mix of education, communication, and modern tools, often can.

Here’s the most recent list of the top “sneaky” terms that teens use, according to Bark’s data:

 

53X = sneaky way to type “sex”

KMS = kill myself

KYS =  kill yourself

MOS = mom over the shoulder

POS = parent over shoulder

CD9 = code 9, parents around

GNOC = get naked on camera.

99 = parents are gone

WTTP = want to trade photos?

LMIRL = let’s meet in real life

1174 = meet at a party spot

FWB = friends with benefits

ADR = what’s your address

PAL= parents are listening

TWD = texting while driving

In the experience of one tech reporter, teens use terms like KMS and KYS mainly to describe embarrassment — “I just spilled soda all over my jeans, I want to KMS” — most of the time it’s totally sarcastic and nothing for anyone to worry about. If you need help deciphering the latest text codes, the website Netlingo is a good resource. They even put together a list of “the top 50 acronyms parents need to know.”

