Texting Codes Your Teen May Be Using…And When To Worry

Teen behavioral experts say, when looking at what your teen is texting, it’s also important to note the context. One former data scientist pointed out in one study, “GNOC was typed a massive 4,384 times on Android phones in the U.S. in 2016.” Brandon Wirtz, now the CEO of artificial intelligence and machine-learning service Recognant added that, “In 1,986 of those times the next word was ‘means,” — suggesting people were curious about the lingo but not acting on it.
Here’s the most recent list of the top “sneaky” terms that teens use, according to Bark’s data:
KMS = kill myself
KYS = kill yourself
MOS = mom over the shoulder
POS = parent over shoulder
CD9 = code 9, parents around
GNOC = get naked on camera.
99 = parents are gone
WTTP = want to trade photos?
LMIRL = let’s meet in real life
1174 = meet at a party spot
FWB = friends with benefits
ADR = what’s your address
PAL= parents are listening
TWD = texting while driving
In the experience of one tech reporter, teens use terms like KMS and KYS mainly to describe embarrassment — “I just spilled soda all over my jeans, I want to KMS” — most of the time it’s totally sarcastic and nothing for anyone to worry about. If you need help deciphering the latest text codes, the website Netlingo is a good resource. They even put together a list of “the top 50 acronyms parents need to know.”