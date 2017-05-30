Texting Codes Your Teen May Be Using…And When To Worry

= sneaky way to type “sex”

KMS = kill myself

KYS = kill yourself

MOS = mom over the shoulder

POS = parent over shoulder

CD9 = code 9, parents around

GNOC = get naked on camera.

99 = parents are gone

WTTP = want to trade photos?

LMIRL = let’s meet in real life

1174 = meet at a party spot

FWB = friends with benefits

ADR = what’s your address

PAL= parents are listening

TWD = texting while driving

In the experience of one tech reporter, teens use terms like KMS and KYS mainly to describe embarrassment — “I just spilled soda all over my jeans, I want to KMS” — most of the time it’s totally sarcastic and nothing for anyone to worry about. If you need help deciphering the latest text codes, the website Netlingo is a good resource. They even put together a list of “the top 50 acronyms parents need to know.”