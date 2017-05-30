Tell Me Something Good May 30th, 2017

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Vernon Manor

Did you know that Connecticut is one of the leaders in biotechnology? These companies are growing and need young scientists to join their research efforts! That’s why the Jackson Lab right in Farmington and the state college and university system are teaming up! They’ve formed the Genomics Workforce Institute…

AND

It’s officially festival season here in Connecticut, which means if you like fresh food, music and the arts, you’re in luck! Nearly every weekend this summer, there’s another festival to try and explore.