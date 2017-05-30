John Legend Reaches Out to Family of Teen Killed in Manchester Attack

By Jon Wiederhorn

John Legend has posted a heartfelt message to the family of Olivia Campbell, a 15-year-old girl who was killed in the Manchester Terror attack on May 22.

When the vocalist found out Campbell was a fan and had covered his hit “All of Me,” he reached out to her mother Charlotte and stepfather, Paul.

“Hello Paul and Charlotte, this is John Legend,” he said on Good Morning Britain. “I can’t imagine the pain you’re going through. I have a young daughter and I can’t imagine the feeling you must be going through right now to have to bury your own daughter.”

”I understand that she was a fan of my music and she sang my song ‘All Of Me’ at a talent show and that you played it at her memorial service. I want to thank you for playing the song and let you know that I was so moved by your daughter’s performance of the song that I want to send you as much love as I can send you from far away, and as much sympathy and condolences as I can send you.”

”I know it won’t make up for the loss you’re feeling right now,” Legend added, “but any love we can send you we want to send you right now and wish you all the best. Take care.”