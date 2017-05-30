Chance Encounter Brings Families Closer Together

Congratulations to Valerie and Pete. They made it a point to call PillowTalk so we could help them celebrate their 34 wedding anniversary with a dedication.

They met at a party. At the time Pete was already dating someone and had been for quite some time. Pete was about to leave the party. Valerie was just arriving at the same party when he spotted her. They began to talk. As they talked, Valerie began to think to herself, “Is this the man I’m supposed to wake up next to every morning?”

Almost immediately Pete ended the relationship he’d been in. According to Valerie, Pete still feels badly about the way he had to end the other relationship. Not only have Valerie and Pete been together for 34 years, but Pete’s brother married Valerie’s sister!

Valerie’s message to her husband on their anniversary:” I love you now and will love you forever and always.”