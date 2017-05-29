Take a Walk to End Muscular Dystrophy Saturday at the Rent!

May 29, 2017 7:30 AM By Mike Stacy

It’s not too late for you to Join or Donate to the Christmas Wish CT Muscle Walk Team!  We walk Saturday at 10am at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

CLICK HERE to be a part of something wonderful!

If you donate $25, you receive a cute Snowman Walk Shirt in your choice of M or F sizes…

If you donate $50, you receive your choice of 2 tickets to a New Britain Bees baseball game OR a $25 Nomad’s Adventure Quest gift card!

If you donate $100, you receive your choice of 4 tickets to the Science Center of Connecticut OR 4 tickets and rentals for Ice Skating at the International Skating Center in Simsbury OR 2 tickets for a Canopy Tour (Zip Lining!)

Great thank you gifts for a great cause… and it’s TAX DEDUCTIBLE!

More from Mike Stacy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join Us for Christmas Wish Ohana Luau

Listen Live