James Arthur: WRCH Featured Artist

James Arthur…2 weeks at number 8 on the Mediabase 24/7 survey. This Columbia records artist’s Say You Won’t Let Go gives you the same emotional tug and Five for Fighting’s 100 years from 2004. It tells you the life story of a couple life journey and brings a tear to the eye. The video has 387 Million views and you will see why once you watch it. A Little about the Artist? Billboard Magazine says, “James Arthur was the victor of the British X Factor’s ninth season in 2012, winning the public vote with a rendition of Shontelle’s rousing ballad “Impossible.” Born in Middlesbrough, England, Arthur had written and performed in various bands since the age of 15, as well as performing solo in pubs and bars in his hometown” Read the complete Billboard Bio HERE

Click here for the Official Website of James Arthur www.jamesarthurofficial.com

For more on James Arthur and his music click HERE