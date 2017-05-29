I hope you enjoyed the Memorial Day 80’s Flashback Weekend. Did hearing a lot of your favorite songs of the 80’s make you feel good and bring back lots of memories?

Cleon from Windsor is head over heals in love with Janette. They met about 20 years ago when he came to Connecticut from Jamaica. He loved her the moment he met her back, then but couldn’t tell her and didn’t tell her at the time.

They both got involved with other relationships and other marriages. Those relationships ran their course and two years ago Cleon and Janette reconnected. It was then that he couldn’t hold back and had to reveal all the love that he felt for her from the beginning.

Their anniversary is coming up on June 6th. Cleon says that he loves Janette so much and that it’s a match made in heaven.