“A Match Made In Heaven”

May 29, 2017 7:00 PM By Dean Richards

I hope you enjoyed the Memorial Day 80’s Flashback Weekend. Did hearing a lot of your favorite songs of the 80’s make you feel good and bring back lots of memories?

Cleon from Windsor is head over heals in love with Janette. They met about 20 years ago when he came to Connecticut from Jamaica. He loved her the moment he met her back, then but couldn’t tell her and didn’t tell her at the time.

They both got involved with other relationships and other marriages. Those relationships ran their course and two years ago Cleon and Janette reconnected. It was then that he couldn’t hold back and had to reveal all the love that he felt for her from the beginning.

Their anniversary is coming up on June 6th. Cleon says that he loves Janette so much and that it’s a match made in heaven.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join Us for Christmas Wish Ohana Luau

Listen Live