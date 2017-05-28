This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best of the 80’s! Wake up Tuesday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – You’ll win a pair of tickets to the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell courtesy of Thomaston Savings Bank.

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new… Green Juice! Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Maureen Hasley-Jones, The English Lady will be our guest after 8:00.

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Don’t miss the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter to benefit Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!