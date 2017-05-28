This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best of the 80’s! Wake up Tuesday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!
- Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
- Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
- Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
- Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
- Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.
7:40 Show Me the Goodies – You’ll win a pair of tickets to the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell courtesy of Thomaston Savings Bank.
Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new… Green Juice! Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10
Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!
Thursday Maureen Hasley-Jones, The English Lady will be our guest after 8:00.
Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!
Don’t miss the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter to benefit Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital
It’s going to be a great week!