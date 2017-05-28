Spotlite: The National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Michael Branda and Lisa Gerrol from National Multiple Sclerosis Society discussed how people are affected by MS.

Resilience strategies—including a mindset of growth and opportunities, and seeing obstacles as challenges rather than threats—can be learned and practiced. Access a community full of information, resources and people that can help you live more powerfully with MS. The also discussed MS News & Research.

The Big Bike MS Event is Coming up in Windsor Ct at Griffin Center Business Park on June 4, 2017

