Spotlite: The National Multiple Sclerosis Society

May 28, 2017 9:45 AM By Mary Scanlon

Michael Branda and Lisa Gerrol from National Multiple Sclerosis Society discussed how people are affected by MS.
Resilience strategies—including a mindset of growth and opportunities, and seeing obstacles as challenges rather than threats—can be learned and practiced. Access a community full of information, resources and people that can help you live more powerfully with MS.  The also discussed MS News & Research.

The Big Bike MS Event is Coming up in Windsor Ct at Griffin Center Business Park on June 4, 2017

CLICK HERE TO FUNDRAISE, BIKE, VOLUNTEER

Listen Live