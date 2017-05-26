*****Join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Mike Stacy at Lake Compounce Saturday from 3pm to 5pm. You don’t want to miss the 4th annual Pinks Weiner Dog 100 May Race & 2nd Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest. Watch 100 lightning fast Dachshunds run and parade in a doggie fashion show followed at 4pm by a Hot Dog Eating Contest. Both the winning dog and the dog eating winner will receive fabulous prizes! We’ll be giving away prizes too!*****

Nick Fradiani – American Idol Season 14 Winner comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Friday 8pm. Amanda Ayala from the Voice Season 9 opens. Tickets $37.50 – $87.50. 203-438-5795 or http://www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Barry Manilow plays Saturday 7:30pm in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino. Tickets $98.75 – $253.75. Lukas Graham plays in the Fox Theater Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $55. 800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

Former Tonight Show Band Leader Kevin Eubanks comes to Connecticut twice this weekend on Friday 8:30pm at Infinity Hall in Hartford. Tickets $29-$49. 866-666-6306 or http://www.infinityhall.com. And on Saturday 8pm he plays The Kate in Old Saybrook. Tickets $37-$42. 877-503-1286 or http://www.thekate.org

West Hartford native Grayson Hugh and the Moon Hawks play Black Eyed Sallys Saturday at 9pm. 860-278-7427 or http://www.blackeyedsallys.com

“Thoroughly Modern Millie” continues at Goodspeed Opera House running through July 2nd. Tickets start at $29. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“The Cemetery Club” opens at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin and runs through June 24th Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.CTCabaret.com

“Heartbreak House” starts at Hartford Stage and finishes June 11th. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

The Greatest American Game Shows hosted by Erik Estrada (Chips) comes to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Casino Sunday at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets $25. 800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

The Chippendales come to the Cabaret Theater at Mohegan Sun Saturday at 8 & 11pm. Tickets $25. 860-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Chris Tucker brings laughs to the Cabaret Theater Sunday at 7:30pm. Tickets $25-$45. 860-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Hollywood at the Bijou film series features A Murder-Mystery Double Feature with “The Cat and the Canary” starring Bob Hope & Gail Sondergaard and “Murders in the Zoo” starring – Randolph Scott & Lionel Atwill. They will be preceded by classic cartoons and “Flash Gordon” with Buster Crabbe Friday at 7pm & Saturday at 1 & 7pm at The Bristol Historical Society – 98 Summer Street, Bristol. $3.00 donation – all ages – refreshments and popcorn also available. Proceeds benefit the non-profit organizations – “The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum” and “The Bristol Historical Society” **Check out the cast photo and poster at the bottom of this report! 860-583-6309 or http://www.preservehollywood.org

Catch some great WNBA Basketball as The CT Sun face the Minnesota Lynx Friday at 7:30pm. Tickets $12-$96. 860-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Robin Hood’s Faire concludes this weekend in North Haven at 290 Washington Avenue. Pets, Pirates, Romance, Brews and Nottingham After Dark are all on tap. 860-478-5954 or http://www.robinhoodsfaire.com

Are you ready to try Yoga? Yoga in the City takes place every day except Friday in Hartford for FREE! The Vasu Tribe Studio of Hartford offers free outdoor Yoga weeknights at 5:30 Monday & Wednesday in Bushnell Park, Tuesday and Thursdays in Elizabeth Park. Saturday in Pope Park and Sunday in Colt Park are at 10am. All levels welcome now through October 9th.

The Newington Big K Flea Market is back Sundays 8am to 2pm at Market Square through June 25th. This year is the 25th Anniversary! Admission is $1. Up to 70 vendors each week. $15 for vendor space. Run by the volunteers of the Newington Kiwanis Club and benefiting local charities. 860-594-4495.

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

