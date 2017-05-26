The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And On Line

May 26, 2017 2:00 PM

Show Preview

Celebrating Memorial Day on the Jim Brickman show Saturday morning from 6 till ten.  Whether you have a long weekend or not, Jim is inviting you to tune in for an amazing show.  They will talk getaways!  Some easy ideas that can get the family on the road and save money,  plus the weekend is a good time to get outside and work in the garden so Jim will have gardening expert Joe Lamp’l on to “to Dish the dirt” and John Oates will be on to talk about his new Memoir.  Plus Jim will be kicking off the Memorial Day 80’s Flashback Weekend!  All 80’s All Weekend, brought to you by Brown Paindiris & Scott.  Fascinating stuff this weekend on the Jim Brickman show!

brick show logo

Photo:jimbrickman.com

Photo:jimbrickman.com

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join Us for Christmas Wish Ohana Luau

Listen Live