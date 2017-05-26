Out Of The Box Romance

May 26, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

It has been said that when it comes to romance, it’s all in the game. That appears to be what has happened with Stephanie and Abel. Stephanie lives in Newington. Abel, the man she has been involved with for three years lives a long distance away. He did something very spontaneous recently.

Find out how they met, how they’ve communicated over time getting to know each other and how they have kept it together. How is the long distance aspect of their relationship working out and how do they feel about it?

Listen to my delightful conversation with Stephanie as it was heard on PillowTalk on Friday night. She talks about what’s happening in her life with Abel.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join Us for Christmas Wish Ohana Luau

Listen Live