Flashback Friday: 1998 – Where Is Ellis Island?

It was May 26, 1998 that the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that Ellis Island, the historic gateway for millions of immigrants, is mainly in the state of New Jersey, not New York.

On that same day, 23-year-old Bear Grylls became the youngest British climber to scale Mount Everest.

2 days later, former Saturday Night Live actor and comedian Phil Hartman, was shot and killed by his wife (who then killed herself).

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for May 30, 1998:

#5 – Elton John – Recover Your Soul

#4 – Backstreet Boys – As Long As You Love Me

#3 – Shania Twain – You’re Still The One

#2 – Eric Clapton – My Father’s Eyes

#1 – Savage Garden – Truly Madly Deeply