PillowTalk Love Song Videos Of The Night

In case you missed it, here are some of the highlights on Thursday night’s edition of PillowTalk.

Linda and Rene of Southington started out a very good friends over a five year period. They had been dating other people. After that, their relationship evolved into something a little bit more. They just clicked.

They have now been married for the last 22 years and Linda wants Rene to know that she “will never let go”. She asked me to play the recent hit by James Arthur.

Alexis is from Los Angeles but goes to school in Western MA. She called PillowTalk to wish her good friend Ellie in MA a very happy birthday. Alexis wanted to send a song by U2.

Gloria from East Hartford is a long time PillowTalk listener. She always seems to find a song that fits the mood of the evening or the situation. She requested a song by the Dramatics from 1972, just perfect for this rainy night.