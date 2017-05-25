PillowTalk Love Song Videos Of The Night

May 25, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

In case you missed it, here are some of the highlights on Thursday night’s edition of PillowTalk.

Linda and Rene of Southington started out a very good friends over a five year period. They had been dating other people. After that, their relationship evolved into something a little bit more. They just clicked.

They have now been married for the last 22 years and Linda wants Rene to know that she “will never let go”. She asked me to play the recent hit by James Arthur.

Alexis is from Los Angeles but goes to school in Western MA. She called PillowTalk to wish her good friend Ellie in MA a very happy birthday. Alexis wanted to send a song by U2.

Gloria from East Hartford is a long time PillowTalk listener. She always seems to find a song that fits the mood of the evening or the situation. She requested a song by the Dramatics from 1972, just perfect for this rainy night.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join Us for Christmas Wish Ohana Luau

Listen Live