Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?

Regardless of which side you stand on this “hot”ly contested “dog”gie debate, you probably can’t see how the other side thinks. But finally, some common sense from the experts, the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council, who declared earlier this week: The hot dog is NOT a sandwich!

So there you have it! We can all relax this weekend and enjoy our favorite Memorial Day meal, the delicious hot dog, with mustard, of course, not ketchup! Keep your sandwiches for the work week.

Here’s what the NHDSC had to say in its official release:

“As the official voice of hot dogs and sausages, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) is primed to settle this debate once and for all, and our verdict is … a hot dog is an exclamation of joy, a food, a verb describing one ‘showing off’ and even an emoji. It is truly a category unto its own.

Limiting the hot dog’s significance by saying it’s ‘just a sandwich’ is like calling the Dalai Lama ‘just a guy.’ Perhaps at one time its importance could be limited by forcing it into a larger sandwich category (no disrespect to Reubens and others), but that time has passed,” said NHDSC President and ‘Queen of Wien’ Janet Riley. “We therefore choose to take a cue from a great performer and declare our namesake be a ‘hot dog formerly known as a sandwich.'”