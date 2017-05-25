A Guide To Preventing Lyme Disease

My doggie Shiloh has Lyme disease again. We do all we can for prevention but this seems to keep creeping back in. Our family has been warned that this Summer is going to be particularly bad for ticks. The folks at The Noah Webster Library Meeting Room in West Hartford are offering a great guide to prevention for Lyme coming up on Tuesday, June 6, 6:30PM. You can learn practical ways to prevent tick infestation through strategic placement of chemical and other barriers on your property. A review of commonsense ways to dress and do self-checks will be offered, along with proper tick removal tools and techniques.

Click HERE to sign up. Questions? Call 860-561-6990