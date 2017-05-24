Wednesday Song Secret: Remembering His Friends Boat

May 24, 2017 1:53 PM By Allan Camp

Chris was sitting at the kitchen table remembering a stressful time in his life and how visiting a friend in Texas and going out on his boat helped him to relax. He wrote down the words that formed the chorus of what would become his second hit record, but nothing happened for another two years until he figured out how to create the bridge of the song,that would do the key changes. Do you think you know the song? Listen here.
Source: www.songfacts.com

 

 

 

 

 

