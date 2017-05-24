The Inaugural Connecticut House Music Festival

This is the very first of it’s kind and I am sure not the last. I grew up going to outdoor festivals at Bushnell Park and they were the best! Well, this is free it’s fun and it’s happening Sunday May 28th in Bushnell Park. Celebrate your Memorial Day weekend and dance to Connecticut’s House Music DJs:

Cajar,

Ryan Kennell,

Power Divine,

Sobi-One,

Legacy,

Snafu,

Breaka Dawn,

Eric Furtado,

Mike Nyce,

Charles Henry,

John Hunter, and

Mike Johnson!

This is a family-friendly event, so bring your blanket, children, cooler, and get ready to dance. Find out more here