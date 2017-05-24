Meet Max! This handsome man is around 5 years old and is just as sweet and snuggly as he looks. Max loves his people and is happiest when being pet by someone he knows well. He can be a bit shy in new situations and would love a calm, quiet, adult home without too many surprises or loud noises. Max lives with three other kitties and would be just fine heading to his new home with or without another cat. He loves playing with bouncy balls and string toys and lives for dinner time! For more info, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org