For The Love Of Pinstripes

May 24, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Angela from Worcester, MA called the other night to share her love story about her companion of many years, Alexander.

Angela was coming out of a business meeting when she ran into Alexander. Alexander was wearing a Yankees baseball cap. Angela had just been to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY the previous weekend. She too is a Yankees fan. Her trip to Cooperstown had been a very emotional experience after seeing the uniforms of her heroes, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Mickey Mantle.

Their love of the Yankees started a conversation. Alexander suggested they go for coffee so she could tell him about her trip to Cooperstown. She told me that he had the most beautiful brown eyes she had ever seen. She said that Alexander is the most wonderful man and she also wants to thank him for Mr. Peel. That is the name of a very deep poem that he wrote for her.
She requested the George Harrison/Beatles song Something.

More from Dean Richards
