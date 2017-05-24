David Letterman To Receive Mark Twain Prize For Humor

Last week, David Letterman was named the next recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the award granted annually by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

He will officially receive the prize in a ceremony that will be held on October 22nd and broadcast at a later date.

Deborah F. Rutter, president of the Kennedy Center, said in a statement: “For decades, David Letterman delivered comedy to America that was smart, authentic and, frankly, what many of us came to rely upon to elevate our spirits after a long day.”

Mr. Letterman said in a statement: “This is an exciting honor. For 33 years, there was no better guest, no greater friend of the show, than Mark Twain. The guy could really tell a story.”

Previous winners of the Mark Twain Prize include Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett and Ellen DeGeneres.