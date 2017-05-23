Tell Me Something Good May 23rd, 2017

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Vernon Manor

One of the many reasons Connecticut is a great place to be is because we’ve got so many great places to work ! Did you know 17 Connecticut-based companies were just named to Forbes magazine’s list of the best large companies to work for???

AND

The calendar may not say it’s summer yet, but Memorial Day is the unofficial start to the season in towns all across Connecticut. From historic reenactments to honoring those who serve to firing up the grill with friends and family, here are some great ways to celebrate the long weekend.

Tell Me Something Good