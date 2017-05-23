Keeping Friends And Lovers Close

Thanks for the call to the PillowTalk love lines from Trisha from West Haven. If she was feeling better she would be in Bermuda with her boyfriend Shawn. Shawn is in Bermuda but will be home soon. In the meantime she is missing him dearly Trisha wanted me to play a song by Celine Dion while she sent a message to Shawn. ” I love you Shawn and I’m thinking of you. I hope you get home from Bermuda safely”.

A quick but effective dedication from the heart from Vinny from Southbury in the car to Michelle in Middlebury. “Love you babe” was his love message. The song he requested is by Christopher Cross. A concert version of a beautiful song.

He sounds like a young man. Davender from Hamden has been married to his wife Dr. Nirmala for over 30 years. He told me to choose a song. I asked him about some of his wife’s favorite artists or their songs. He told me that she loves Ricky Martin. It’s been a while since I played a Ricky Martin song on PillowTalk so I went for Nobody Wants To Be Lonely with Christina Aguilera. His dedication to his wife was short and sweet. “Keep it cool”, he said.