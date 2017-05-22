In what could be described as a bizarre turn of events, a well-known big game hunter was killed last Friday, when a hunter in his group fired at a herd of elephants. The hunter struck one of the large mammals, it collapsed, and fell on another hunter in the group, crushing him to death.

The group had gone for a walk, when three elephants stormed the men. A fourth elephant stormed the group from the side and was shot. That animal grabbed 51-year-old Theunis Botha with its trunk, but collapsed and fell on him after being shot.