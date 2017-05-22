Lady Gaga Honors Friend who Died from Cancer

By Annie Reuter

Lady Gaga is mourning the loss of her longtime friend, Sonja Durham, who passed away over the weekend after a long battle with stage IV cancer. The singer shared several photos of Durham on Instagram and posted a touching note about her late friend.

Related: Lady Gaga Meets Adorable 10 Year-Old Fan

“I don’t know how to put a price on a friendship,” Gaga wrote. “I’m not even sure how you can assess the size of its meaning, only really your heart truly knows and it’s too special for words. I feel two competing feelings. Firstly, that I will live every day with more passion, more determination, more compassion and more giving than ever before. Because that’s who she was, and it’s what drew us to each other, and I know it’s what she always wanted for me.”

Gaga said that her friend had an “incredible way of releasing me from the anchor of my own sadness that held me back, she loved me fearlessly while I learned how to cope with fame and stay inspired no matter how scared I was.” While in shock over her friend’s death, Gaga says she will work hard to be stronger every day because that’s what Durham would have wanted.

“I vow to be a warrior for her and be a voice for cancer patients so the world can continue to improve the dialogue and the fight,” she added. “I loved her. I still love her. And I love so much her husband Andre, stepson Sante, and friends. I made them some food yesterday. I will keep cooking. Cooking my soul until it understands this. Last thing I told her, ‘Go find Joanne, Sonj.’ Somehow I think she did.”