Lady Gaga: Artist Of The Week

May 22, 2017 6:00 AM By Allan Camp
Lady Gaga’s song A Million Reasons according to Songfacts.com was written by Hillary Lindsey and Lady Gaga.  Gaga says, “We sat on a couch together, and we were going back and forth, guitar and piano, and we were going, ‘Why these men, you know?’ All these men – my dad, my boyfriend, all the men in my life – they gave me a million reasons [to leave], but I just need one good one to stick around but you’re giving me a million to walk away”  She obviously hit a personal note for listeners, because when you read the comments on Youtube, everyone has an opinion and the songs brings out a multitude of different feelings from all who hear it.  Here is the video from the Dive Bar Tour in Nashville.  She sings the song with Hillary Lindsey doing background vocals. Click HERE to watch the Video.

Listen Live