Dinner Music For Long Distance Listeners

May 22, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

What a pleasant surprise to hear from Nan in Houston, TX. Nan and her husband Todd listen to Lite 100.5 WRCH all the time. Tonight they had us on as dinner was about to be served and they had a special guest visiting from New England.

Thanks for making PillowTalk part of your special occasion. They made me pull a great song out of the PillowTalk library and dust it off, just perfect for Houston.

Click on the “Play” arrow below and listen to my fun conversation that started with Nan to find out who their special guest was and what the occasion was.

