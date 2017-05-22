Billionaire Gives Fortune Away To Save Our Oceans

Here is a headline I loved seeing this morning!

Although I have never heard of him, The Norwegian billionaire Kjell Rokke (pronounced Chell Rock) has enjoyed a top position on Forbes richest people in the world with an estimated 3 billion to his name. Rokke, started out as a fisherman when he was 18 yrs old and although he suffers from dyslexia, the young fisherman didn’t let that hold him back. He worked on the sea, bought his first of many companies and became the billionaire he is today. Rokke plans on donating the lions share of the fortune 2.7 billion to creating a super vessel that cleans 5 tons of garbage and plastic from the ocean per day and recycles it!~

Rokke says, “The ship will be offered as an arena for scientists and explorers from all over the world. The vessel will be built to the highest standard making it suitable for charter to private individuals, companies and institutions, which will generate research funding.”