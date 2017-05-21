Spotlite: Partnership for Strong Communities

The Partnership for Stronger Communities is a national leader in the efforts to end homelessness, and they are leading the Reaching Home campaign’s statewide success. For example, Connecticut was the second state in the nation to end veterans’ homelessness in early 2016, and they are on the cusp of ending chronic homelessness in the first part of 2017. PSC and their many partners are setting up and fine-tuning a comprehensive system of services and housing that now promises to eradicate youth and family homelessness in the coming years.

The Partnership has made a huge difference in the lives of thousands of people in the state. Please join them for the 12th annual Reaching Home Celebration Dinner and Housing Awards to celebrate collective successes and the partners who have made these achievements possible. 2017 Reaching Home Celebration Dinner and Housing Awards Annual Starring Ben Vereen Thursday June 15, 2017 5–8 pm, Radisson Hotel Cromwell 100 Berlin Road, Cromwell, CT To purchase tickets/sponsorship click www.pschousing.org/dinner-awards

