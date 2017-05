Spotlite: Partnership for Strong Communities

The Partnership has made a huge difference in the lives of thousands of people in the state.

Please join them for the 12th annual Reaching Home Celebration Dinner and Housing Awards to celebrate collective successes and the partners who have made these achievements possible.

2017 Reaching Home Celebration Dinner and Housing Awards Annual Starring Ben Vereen Thursday June 15, 2017 5–8 pm, Radisson Hotel Cromwell 100 Berlin Road, Cromwell, CT

To purchase tickets/sponsorship click www.pschousing.org/dinner-awards