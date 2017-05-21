Cheap DIY Projects To Make Your Home Seem Fancy!

May 21, 2017 3:00 PM By Leia

Have you ever gone to a friend’s house and longed for all of those cute Pier 1 looking candle holders and shelves they have? Ever wandered around a Macy’s and thought about how nice that $50.00 magazine basket would look in your house? Well, I just might have found an inexpensive solution for this.

I stumbled upon this post recently and had to try a couple of these projects themselves. I’m sure you too have been burnt by the “super easy” DIY project that leaves behind more of a mess than an attractive finished product. This list really is all it claims to be! Click here to scroll through and see if any of these projects are for you!

