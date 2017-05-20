Instant Pot Recipe: Tomato Sauce

This is a simple recipe but definitely a go to if you’re a pasta fanatic like myself. Sure, the jar can get the job done, but lets face it there’s nothing like fresh tomato sauce. This is something simple and most importantly NOT time consuming.

If you’re not familiar with the instant pot its an amazing invention you might also know as a pressure cooker. I got one a few months ago and it has changed a LOT for me. With the limited time I have to dedicate to cooking something like this sounded like a must have, and it really was. Click here to check out this recipe!